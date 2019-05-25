Following Supreme Court judgment, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, winners of the 2019 elections in Zamfara state.

The Commission declared Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of Zamfara state governorship election.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu announced this during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

He said the decision to announce the PDP candidates as the winners of the elections came after the supreme court judgment sacking all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election.

Recall that the Supreme Court invalidated the participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly election in Zamfara.

Yakuku said that Certificates of Return would be given to the governor-elect, Deputy-governor-elect, three Senators and seven House of Representatives members-elect by 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019.