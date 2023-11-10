INEC Chairman urges patriotism ahead of Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi elections

The elections are slated for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

In a statement released on Thursday, November 09, 2023, Yakubu stated the impartial stance of INEC, stating, "As we approach the Election Day, I wish to call on our officials (both regular and ad-hoc) to demonstrate the highest level of patriotism and professionalism. INEC is not a political party, and we have no candidate in the election."

The INEC Chairman noted the commission's primary responsibility of safeguarding the electoral process and ensuring a level playing field for all political parties and candidates.

He reiterated that the choice of who becomes the Governor of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States rests entirely in the hands of voters.

The statement revealed that all sensitive and non-sensitive materials required for the elections have been successfully delivered.

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has been configured for deployment to polling units, serving as the sole means of voter verification and fingerprint/facial biometric authentication.

Prof Yakubu assured the public that arrangements for land and maritime transportation have been made to facilitate the timely commencement of voting. Despite challenging terrains in certain locations, the commission is determined to ensure officials are present and ready for voters.

To support the electoral process, the INEC is deploying two National Commissioners, nine Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), and Administrative Secretaries (ASs), along with additional staff from different states to each of the three states. They will be stationed across the senatorial zones in the respective states.

