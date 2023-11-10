ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC Chairman urges patriotism ahead of Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi elections

Ima Elijah

Prof Yakubu emphasised on the collective responsibility involved in conducting successful elections.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The elections are slated for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

In a statement released on Thursday, November 09, 2023, Yakubu stated the impartial stance of INEC, stating, "As we approach the Election Day, I wish to call on our officials (both regular and ad-hoc) to demonstrate the highest level of patriotism and professionalism. INEC is not a political party, and we have no candidate in the election."

The INEC Chairman noted the commission's primary responsibility of safeguarding the electoral process and ensuring a level playing field for all political parties and candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reiterated that the choice of who becomes the Governor of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States rests entirely in the hands of voters.

The statement revealed that all sensitive and non-sensitive materials required for the elections have been successfully delivered.

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has been configured for deployment to polling units, serving as the sole means of voter verification and fingerprint/facial biometric authentication.

Prof Yakubu assured the public that arrangements for land and maritime transportation have been made to facilitate the timely commencement of voting. Despite challenging terrains in certain locations, the commission is determined to ensure officials are present and ready for voters.

To support the electoral process, the INEC is deploying two National Commissioners, nine Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), and Administrative Secretaries (ASs), along with additional staff from different states to each of the three states. They will be stationed across the senatorial zones in the respective states.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his closing remarks, Prof Mahmood Yakubu noted the collective responsibility involved in conducting successful elections, stating, "Election is a multi-stakeholder responsibility. As with every election, lessons have been learnt from recent elections. We will continue to ensure free, fair, and credible and inclusive elections but INEC cannot do it alone."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NUPRC has zero tolerance for corruption, operates anti-corruption philosophy

NUPRC has zero tolerance for corruption, operates anti-corruption philosophy

ICPC deploys operatives to monitor off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

ICPC deploys operatives to monitor off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

We'll unlock Africa untapped potential through collaboration - Obasanjo

We'll unlock Africa untapped potential through collaboration - Obasanjo

INEC Chairman urges patriotism ahead of Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi elections

INEC Chairman urges patriotism ahead of Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi elections

Alleged ₦100m endorsement of Gov Diri tears Bayelsa LP apart

Alleged ₦100m endorsement of Gov Diri tears Bayelsa LP apart

2million voters registered to vote in Kogi governorship election - INEC

2million voters registered to vote in Kogi governorship election - INEC

Prices of imported goods to increase as FG adjusts Customs exchange rate

Prices of imported goods to increase as FG adjusts Customs exchange rate

New Lokoja will emerge in 4 years – Melaye

New Lokoja will emerge in 4 years – Melaye

Tinubu will perform beyond expectations, Kwara monarch assures Nigerians

Tinubu will perform beyond expectations, Kwara monarch assures Nigerians

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah