INEC Chairman explains why dead Nigerians’ names are still on voter register

Yakubu said the commission had been periodically removing ineligible persons and multiple registrants using technology.

He, however, maintained that the technology could not assist the commission to identify and remove dead persons from its record.

The INEC boss said this on Friday, September 24, 2021, when he received the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Kwarra, at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

Yakubu, however, urged the NPC to make data of dead Nigerians available to the commission for a proper clean up of the voter register.

He said, “Perhaps you may wish to start by availing us with the list of prominent Nigerians who have passed on, civil and public servants compiled from the official records of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies and other Nigerians from hospital and funeral records across the country.

“We appreciate that this is a herculean task but that is partly why we have the National Population Commission. We are confident that the NPC has the capacity to do so. This information is critical for INEC to enhance the credibility of the National Register of Voters”.