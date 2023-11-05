ADVERTISEMENT
INEC Chairman assures of paying staff allowances ahead of guber poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yakubu said he's aware that many INEC staff are not happy because they have not received the alert for the 40% palliative awarded to all civil servants.

INEC-Chairman-Mahmood-Yakubu
Yakubu said this when he addressed the commission’s members of staff in Yenagoa, during a visit to assess the preparations for the election in the state.

The commission said this in its bulletin issued in Abuja.

“I know that many of you are not happy because you have not received the alert for the 40 per cent palliative awarded to all civil servants to cushion the effect of the economic hardship being experienced due to the removal of the fuel subsidy,” Yakubu said.

