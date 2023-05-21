The sports category has moved to a new website.
INEC can learn a lot from Igbo trader union election - Airline CEO

Nurudeen Shotayo

Okonkwo urged members of the Igbo market association to create adequate publicity around their contributions to Nigeria's economy.

Chairman, United Nigeria Airline, Professor Obiora Okonkwo. [Premium Times]
Chairman, United Nigeria Airline, Professor Obiora Okonkwo. [Premium Times]

This was the proposition of Professor Obiora Okonkwo, the Chief Executive Officer of United Nigeria Airlines while addressing members of the trade union.

It was gathered that the association has a strong presence in over 58 markets across Lagos State alone.

Okonkwo, who also doubles as the Grand Patron of NAPMA made this known while receiving members of the association who visited him in Abuja.

The contingent visited the airline boss to intimate him of recent developments in the association including their recent election where new executive members were elected at 58 different market associations.

During his address, Okonkwo disclosed that Igbo traders, especially those who ply their trade in Lagos State, contribute trillions of naira to Nigeria's economy annually, calling on members of the association to make their presence more prominent by publicising their contributions to the nation's economy in order to earn deserved respect.

Okonkwo said, “You have done something worthy of emulation by electing your new executive members and INEC needs to emulate you. As your national grand patron, I didn’t interfere in your election. People in leadership should allow the people to choose who leads them.

“There are about 58 markets that make up this Association. And a larger number of your members are from the South East. You churn out trillions every year. This group needs recognition from the Government.

“For you to be appreciated, you need to let people see the wealth and money you bring to Lagos State. You need to give this Association the recognition it needs across Nigeria. There is nothing wrong with being a trader. I am a trader and as a professor, I teach trade.

“Traders should be proud of themselves. Onitsha market has trained many billionaires. I am a product of the Onitsha market and we are all over the world, making Nigeria proud.

