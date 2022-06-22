RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC bows to pressure, agrees to extend Voter Registration by 60 days

Ima Elijah

The ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise was initially slated to end at the end of June, 2022.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has bowed to pressure from Nigerians to extend the deadline for voter Registration.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Aishatu Jibril Dukku, disclosed this while briefing fellow lawmakers on the committee’s efforts to ensure implementation of a House resolution reached last week.

The Committee held a meeting with INEC yesterday (Tuesday) and they agreed to extend the CVR, all our resolutions were approved,” she told members of the House at plenary on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The House of Representatives had last Wednesday urged INEC to extend the deadline for the continuous voter registration by an extra 60 days from June 30, 2022, to enable more Nigerians to register.

The House also called on the Commission to deploy additional staff and voter registration machines across the country to meet the objective.

The chairman, House Committee on media and publicity, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, through a motion, had noted that the ongoing CVR by INEC was scheduled to end on June 30 ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This development is coming a few days after a court granted an order barring the commission from stopping voter registration.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

