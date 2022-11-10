RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC begins distribution of PVCs, display of voters register Saturday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo says it will begin the distribution of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) on Saturday.

Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo, Mr Obo Efanga, made this known during a handing and taking over ceremony organised by the office.

“You will be shocked that we still have PVC of 2010 and 2011 that have not been collected.

“The only way to ensure that people collect these PVCs is to encourage them. But you know that people wait till the last moment to rush to collect the card.

“Beginning from Saturday when we are going to have display of preliminary voter register, at the ward level the cards are going to be available there and people can pick them from there.

“Because sometimes people say the distance to local government may be far from the ward, we have brought them to the ward for them to collect.

“It is the comprehensive voter list of each polling unit that will be on display at the ward level, so any body who is eligible to vote in the next election, the name would be there.

“People are encouraged to go and check and if their names are not there they should file objection or bring it to our attention, we would correct them.

“Elections are quite close, we have more than 100 days to the general elections and so we have to double up our activities,” he said.

He noted that the office has received the non-sensitive materials for the elections adding that, sensitive materials would arrived closed to the election.

Efanga noted that the outcome of the last governorship election in Edo was a pointer that a lot had changed with INEC.

“The INEC election result viewing portal is very active, given the way people have shown Interest in the next elections, I expect that every Nigerian by now should have signed up to that site,” he observed.

