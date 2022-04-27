INEC begins distribution of over 33,000 PVCs in Lagos

Agbaje told newsmen, while handing over PVCs to registered voters at INEC offices in Somolu and Kosofe local government areas that the PVCs were for those who registered between June 2021 and Dec. 2021.

He urged the affected persons to approach INEC offices in the 20 local governments between 9am and 3pm from Monday to Friday to collect their PVCs.

According to him, there is no collection of a PVC by proxy, every applicant must appear physically to collect the card.

He said that the commission, in an effort to prevent the PVCs falling into wrong hands, would take the data and photograph of those collecting their PVCs.

“PVCs for registered voters in the state are ready and we have symbolically flagged off the distribution in Somolu and Kosofe.

“For those who registered between January 2022 and now, INEC will announce when they will collect theirs,” he said.

The INEC chief urged qualified residents to take part in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) at INEC offices before its expiration on June 30.

He said PVCs of those who engaged in double or multiple registrations would not be printed.

Responding to the need to decentralise the distribution of PVCs at ward level, Agbaje appealed to voters to collect their cards at the INEC offices in each council.

“Voters need to make sacrifice by collecting their cards at the INEC offices.

“When INEC headquarters decides that we should take the PVCs to Wards, we will do so in Lagos,” he said.

Agbaje urged all stakeholders, including religious leaders, traditional rulers, political parties to mobilise eligible voters to register for the forthcoming general election in 2023.

Mr Taiwo Waheed, the INEC Electoral Officer in Somolu LGA, assured applicants of seamless collection of their PVCs.