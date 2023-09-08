ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC assures on deployment of BVAS, improved logistics for Bayelsa's guber poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

Electoral commissioner added that all the non sensitive materials were already in the local government areas where the election would be conducted.

INEC assures on deployment of BVAS, improved logistics for Bayelsa guber poll
INEC assures on deployment of BVAS, improved logistics for Bayelsa guber poll

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Obo Effanga, at a news conference on the commission’s readiness for the forthcoming election at the INEC office in Yenagoa. He said that almost all the non sensitive materials were already in the local government areas where the election would be conducted.

He explained that the sensitive materials would, on arrival, be warehoused at the Central Bank of Nigeria from where they would be distributed to various locations.

Effanga said; “Nothing has changed with the process of election in Nigeria. We are still going to conduct election based on the provisions of the Constitution, Electoral Act and guidelines of INEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After voting at the polling units, the votes will be counted there, they will be recorded in the physical result sheet, we will use the BVAS to take a snapshot of the results.

“They will be taken to the collation centre where the results are authenticated and the photograph that was taken will be uploaded onto the result viewing portal.

“Then from there we move from the wards collation to the local government collation. From the local government collation, we come to the state collation centre.

“That is when the final collation is done and the result is announced and a winner is declared.

“I assure you on behalf of my team, we will do all our best to conduct a very good election, taking into cognisance what the Constitution says, what the Electoral Act says,” the REC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the guidelines for the election would be strictly followed as the commission puts finishing touches to its plan to ensure success.

Every vote will count, we will ensure that every personnel sent to the field are adequately qualified and knowledgeable about the processes of election.

“We will not interfere in any way to aid or assist anyone. Anybody that wants to win the election should be talking to the voters,” he said.

According to him, eligible voters who have not collected their voter cards will do so from Sept. 11 to Oct. 9, adding that the collection of the voter cards will be at the local government offices of INEC.

In registration areas also known as wards where we have more than 500 voters’ cards that have not been collected, those cards will be available at those registration centres for the voters to collect their cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every registration area that has more than 500 cards that have not been collected, the owners of those cards can go to the registration area centres and collect them.

“But where you have less than that, you have to go to the INEC office in the local government area,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US military makes major move in Niger

US military makes major move in Niger

Osun Govt shuts down state-owned poly temporary, as suspended rector resumes

Osun Govt shuts down state-owned poly temporary, as suspended rector resumes

PDP accuses Kebbi Govt of wasting ₦‎20bn in the last 100 days

PDP accuses Kebbi Govt of wasting ₦‎20bn in the last 100 days

Nigeria's debt services jump by 22.3%, hits $1.8 billion in 7 months

Nigeria's debt services jump by 22.3%, hits $1.8 billion in 7 months

King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth 1 year after her passing

King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth 1 year after her passing

INEC assures on deployment of BVAS, improved logistics for Bayelsa's guber poll

INEC assures on deployment of BVAS, improved logistics for Bayelsa's guber poll

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Nigeria has recorded appreciable success on UN TB control mandate - FG

Nigeria has recorded appreciable success on UN TB control mandate - FG

Wike rejects repeated variations of Ushafa - Bwari road project

Wike rejects repeated variations of Ushafa - Bwari road project

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses