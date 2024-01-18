ADVERTISEMENT
INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

Makarfi said the number of registered voters in all the affected polling units was 10,659, while Permanent Voter Cards collected were 10,652.

Its Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Yahaya Makarfi, gave the assurance at a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Katsina.

He said the meeting was to brief stakeholders on the level of preparations for the conduct of the re-run election.

Makarfi recalled that the Court of Appeal ordered fresh elections in 20 polling units across two registration areas in the state's Faskari and Kankara Local Government Areas.

“In order to comply with the court order, INEC is making necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections.

“There are four polling units where the election will be held in Daudawa registration area of Faskari Local Government Area.

“Election will be held in 16 polling units in Garagi registration area of Kankara Local Government Area,’’ he said.

Makarfi said the number of registered voters in all the affected polling units was 10,659, while Permanent Voter Cards collected were 10,652.

“On this note, I would like to assure you that INEC has started preparation in earnest for the conduct of successful re-run elections scheduled to be held on Feb. 3,’’ he stressed.

He called for the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure the conduct of hitch-free elections, stressing that adequate security measures would be put in place to forestall any breach of the law.

Makarfi also warned politicians against vote-buying, which he described as a criminal offence.

He warned that security agents would not hesitate to arrest anyone found wanting.

Addressing the meeting, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Katsina State, Halilu Aliyu, who represented the commissioner, Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, assured of adequate deployment of policemen for the exercise.

He urged politicians to advise their supporters to conduct themselves orderly before, during and after the elections.

Aliyu said that movement of people and vehicles would be restricted within the affected areas.

He also warned against thuggery and tampering with the provisions of the election guidelines, saying that erring officials or politicians would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Also addressing the meeting, Prof. Abdulaziz Ahmad, representative of the State Council of Islamic Scholars, admonished INEC and security agencies to ensure justice for all for peace to reign.

“Our call is to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, security agents and political parties to ensure justice by conducting free, fair and credible elections.

“Political parties should also talk to their supporters to do everything in accordance with the rules and regulations governing the conduct of the election,’’ he said.

