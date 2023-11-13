INEC adjourns ongoing collation of results in Bayelsa
The Returning Officer, Prof Faruq Kuta announced the adjournment of the collation process.
Recommended articles
The collation process was adjourned for one hour due to the unavailability of results from Southern Ijaw LGA.
The Returning Officer, Prof Faruq Kuta announced the adjournment of the collation process.
The commission had earlier shifted the collation of results from Brass and Southern Ijaw from 7:00 pm on Sunday to today, Monday, November 13, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
Details later...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
NACCIMA says adequate attention to MSMEs will reduce poverty in the country
BREAKING: INEC declares Douye Diri winner of Bayelsa governorship election
INEC finally concludes collation of results in Bayelsa
Federal government lays foundation for 57 housing units for civil servants
FG promises to provide 80,000 houses in 8 years to bridge housing deficit in Nigeria
High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances
Lagos council boss to set up computer units in 16 primary schools
INEC adjourns ongoing collation of results in Bayelsa
WAEC transitions to computer-based WASSCE for private candidates in 2024
Pulse Sports
Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped
‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call
Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'
Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?
Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve
Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami
ADVERTISEMENT