Industrial court judgement cannot stop impending nationwide strike - TUC

news

Alhaji Kola Olumoh, the chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), in Kwara has said the Friday’s judgment of the National lndustrial Court, Abuja, cannot stop the proposed NLC nationwide strike.

The TUC Chairman stated this in Ilorin on Friday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on his reaction to the judgment retraining the NLC from embarking on the strike scheduled to begin on Nov. 6.

Olumoh described the judgment as a ploy to cause confusion which was already belated.

He said the National body of the organised Labour Unions would appeal the judgement while the proposed nationwide strike would continue

Olumoh said labour was magnanimous enough to stand at N30,000 minimum wage for workers which could not be compared with the jumbo pay of the political office holders.

“We are fully prepared for the proposed strike in Kwara if the Federal Government fails to accept the N30,000 as minimum wage, ” Olumoh said.

He advised workers in the state to fully prepare for the impending strike and cooperate with the Labour Unions in the struggle.

The TUC Chairman alleged that most States Governments in the Federation spent about 40 per cent of the monthly allocations for salary and wondered why they were rejecting N30,000 minimum wage.