Indonesians say they choked Nigerian diplomat because he elbowed one of them

They also add that Ibrahim caused the lips of one of them to bleed.

Video of the incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation in Nigeria, with Nigeria's federal government immediately recalling its Ambassador to Indonesia and Ibrahim.

Indonesian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Harahap, told Minister Onyeama that the Nigerian diplomat was the aggressor.

According to Harahap the immigration officers from South Jakarta Immigration Office were carrying out surveillance on foreigners when they asked Ibrahim for identification.

However, Ibrahim refused to identify himself or tender his passport, Harahap says.

“By that time, they met with Mr. Ibrahim, and politely requested him to show his travel document. He answered that his passport was in his room.

“Then the officer asked again, ‘Can we see your travel document to check the residence permit and if there are no problems with the document, so you may continue your activities.

“Mr. Ibrahim was not willing to show his passport and said to the officer, ‘you will know who really I am and be careful on that.

“Instead of showing his identity card, Mr. Ibrahim was angry and said, ‘Just arrest me and you will regret to know who really I am.’

“The officer said, ‘We will not detain you further sir, if you can show us your identity card.’ Then Mr. Ibrahim said, ‘Where is your car, I’ll come to your office.’

“On the way to the immigration office in South Jakarta, several incidents happened. Mr. Ibrahim elbowed the immigration officer, Mr. Laode Hauzan Baidi, who was sitting next to him until Mr. Laode’s lip was bleeding.

“This led to other officers restraining him from attacking another officer during the trip,” the envoy adds.