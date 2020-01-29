A cross section of the families, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Tuesday in Gashua, said the programme would only be successful if the targeted indigent group are captured.

NAN reports that the Senate President, while inaugurating the empowerment programme in his constituency on Jan. 25, pledged to sponsor the wedding of 300 couples from indigent families.

According to him: “The programme will start with the marriage of 100 couples from Bade and Jakusko Local Government Areas of the state.

“We will provide the brides with household needs worth N300, 000, while the grooms will be provided with dowry.”

He said Nguru, Karasuwa, Yusufari and Machina Local Government Areas will also benefit from the programme.

Malam Isa Salau, a resident of Gashua, described the programme as “supportive” and give a helping hand to poor families.

“We appreciate the programme which is well conceived to support families who cannot foot the bills for the marriage of their children,” he said.

Alhaji Jibrin Kaku also commended the Senate President over the initiative, noting that the communities were in dire need of people to support indigent families in the district.

“We are happy that Sen. Ahmad Lawan has come to do this,” Kaku added.

Musa Katuzu, however, called for the application of the formula used in the distribution of empowerment scheme in the mass wedding programme to ensure transparency.

On her part, Ms Hauwa Alkali, a widow, said she had been battling to marry off her two daughters, who have suitors and prayed that they would benefit from the programme.

She lauded the Senate President for massively supporting his constituents towards economic prosperity and life of dignity.

A lady who preferred anonymity added that: “Since the pronouncement of the programme, l have been praying to be a beneficiary to enable me get married”.