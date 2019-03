Dilip Kumar, its Chief Projects Officer, announced the companys entry into the nations power sector in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

He said that FEDCO had partnered the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) with focus to tackling operational requirements in the nations electricity distribution sector.

FEDCO has prioritised adoption of information technology solutions to modernise, integrate and secure its systems with a view to serving customers cheaper, continuous and reliable power.

The company achieved this through the successful launch of its indigenously developer IT solutions in the form of DL Enhance.

Kumar said the DL Enhance system offered solutions such as customer oriented modules and suit of feature rich (sic) solutions all designed to assist PHED in its operations.

The DL Enhanced Series is a comprehensive state-of-the-art integrated solution developed by and for domain experts in the business of electricity distribution.

It is designed for the three processes of revenue management including Meter Reading, Bill Distribution and Collections with completely integrated fast and robust prepaid recharge system.

In addition, the system is designed to meet the local requirements, standard operating procedures and all regulatory requirements of the Nigerian Energy Regulatory Commission (NERC), he said.

Kumar added that the technology would assist PHED to drastically reduce its delivery time as well as improve the quality of its services to customers.

According to him, the system will be managed and upgraded by a joint team of domestic and international experts from both companies.

NAN learnt that FEDCO is a global player in IT based energy solutions and is currently the leading supplier of electricity in India.