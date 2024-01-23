ADVERTISEMENT
India to invest in Nigeria's healthcare sector

News Agency Of Nigeria

221 Primary Healthcare Centers have already been established in Kaduna, with solar power ensuring round-the-clock electricity supply.

The Secretary-General of NIBC in India, Rekha Sharma, made this revelation during a press briefing at the Nigeria-India business forum held in Abuja.

The forum, organised under the theme "Expanding trade and investment opportunities between Nigeria and India," was a collaborative effort between NIBC and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Sharma highlighted the importance of the health sector in the business collaboration, noting the vast opportunities it presents for both nations.

She expressed the Council's goal to facilitate joint ventures, particularly in skills development and the exchange of medical expertise, including the training of local medical professionals.

"As NIBC, we aim to bring in manufacturing partners for the production of medical equipment and other hospital services locally. This will contribute to the education and training of the local workforce, presenting opportunities in medicine production, syringes, and other medical devices," Sharma stated.

The Secretary-General outlined the initiative's focus on establishing primary healthcare centers, with a particular emphasis on well-being and citizenry.

She shared that 221 Primary Healthcare Centers have already been established in Kaduna, with solar power ensuring round-the-clock electricity supply.

Sharma shed light on collaborative efforts with the African Development Bank (AfDB) group, which aims to invest over 10 billion USD in initiatives promoting power, water, sanitation, IT, franchising, and insurance within the healthcare sector. Plans are underway to provide proof of concept for approximately 25 primary healthcare centers, with a grand inauguration scheduled for the first week of April 2024.

"This program is set to benefit not only Nigeria but the entire African continent. It aligns with the dream of African governments to have interconnected primary healthcare centers linked to larger healthcare facilities," she added.

India to invest in Nigeria's healthcare sector

