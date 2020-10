The Indian High Commission in Abuja disclosed this in a felicitation message via its official twitter handle @india_nigeria on Thursday.

The Indian High Commission commended the longstanding friendship and partnership that exists between Nigeria and India.

The High Commission tweeted “On the 60th anniversary of the independence of Nigeria, our long standing friends and partner in Africa, we extend our heartiest congratulations to the esteemed government and warm people of Nigeria.

“Long live Nigeria and long live India-Nigeria friendship.”

The Foreign Minister of India, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also in a tweet via his official twitter handle @DrSJaishankar also extended warm wishes to his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama and the nation.

Jaishankar reiterated how recent talks and exchanges between India and Nigeria is strengthening the already existing traditional friendship.

“Warm wishes to my colleague FM @GeoffreyOnyeama and the government and people of Nigeria on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence.

“Our recent exchanges affirm the strengthening of our traditional friendship,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and trade between both countries, Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur said direct flights from Abuja to Delhi will commence soon.

As part of efforts to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the government of India also donated seven tonnes of essential medicines to Nigeria.

Thakur said both countries have a lot of human and natural resources which would be leveraged on to develop both nations and improve the economies.