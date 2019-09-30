A total of 100 clerics from across the 19 Northern states have agreed to commit Nigeria to sustained prayers, for peace and unity to prevail in the country.

The clerics, 50 Muslims and 50 Christians, were mobilised by Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, Sabon-Tasha Kaduna.

Buru said in his message on Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary issued in Kaduna on Monday, that it was their contribution to deepening peace, mutual respect and unity in Nigeria.

Buru said, “what Nigeria needs is prayers by all its citizens, because time to celebrate independence day with party and other extravagant waste is gone.

“It’s now time to pray to Almighty God for peace, stability in the country and the unity of the nation.

“I have informed all my Muslim clerics associates to offer specials prayers for peace and stability in the country; we must team-up to pray for our dear country.

“We need to add more prayers toward supporting all our gallant soldiers that are on peace mission across the 36 states and neighboring African countries.”

One of the clerics, Mallam Gambo Abdullahi-Barnawa, said the prayers have been a yearly endeavour by the clerics as their contribution to the search for enduring peace in the country.

Another cleric, Mallam Abdulrahman Bichi, said prayer is a powerful tool of ending any form of hardship and situations.

He assured that the prayers for national stability and growth would continue even after Oct. 1 independence day.

Also, Pastor John Joseph of Christ Evangelical Church, Kaduna appealed to all Nigerian to be their brothers keepers and unite for peace, to ensure a better Nigeria.