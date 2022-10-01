Independence: We must not give up as a nation — NBA President

Maikyau noted that although the nation was going through difficult times, the realisation of “our dream for Nigeria where we all live in peace and harmony, should be more real to us than our present circumstances.

“Nigeria is without a doubt, passing through difficult times; needless to mention the myriad of challenges which have become a chorus on our lips.

“We must resist every temptation to give up in our minds; We must retune our thinking, deliberately recalibrate our steps and actions towards actualisation of the Nigeria of our dream”.

The NBA president said this was achievable by redirecting “our minds, thoughts and actions towards the attainment of Justice in our Society.

“It is the only way to get out of our present negative experiences and build on our positive achievements in realising our potentials as a great nation,” he said.

Maikyau, however, said “a people can exist without religion, but they cannot exist without justice” (Sheikh Usman Bin Fodio).

“We must therefore rise above all prejudices to pursue justice. This is only possible when we allow our humanity and the love of God in our hearts to find expression in our relationship with each other as a people.

“This must be our mindset and posture as we all participate in the processes leading up to the 2023 general elections.

“I call on all members of the legal profession – Bench and Bar Ministers in the Temple of Justice, to be motivated solely by justice in our participation in the processes of the election,” he said.

Maikyau noted that the Nigerian public looked up to the legal profession for guidance and direction in the task of the recovery, reformation and repositioning of the nation, adding that the bar could not afford to fail.