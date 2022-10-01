RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Independence: We must not give up as a nation — NBA President

News Agency Of Nigeria

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mr Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), has urged fellow compatriots to keep hope alive for a better future.

Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau. [dnllegalandstyle]
Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau. [dnllegalandstyle]

Recommended articles

Maikyau noted that although the nation was going through difficult times, the realisation of “our dream for Nigeria where we all live in peace and harmony, should be more real to us than our present circumstances.

“Nigeria is without a doubt, passing through difficult times; needless to mention the myriad of challenges which have become a chorus on our lips.

“We must resist every temptation to give up in our minds; We must retune our thinking, deliberately recalibrate our steps and actions towards actualisation of the Nigeria of our dream”.

The NBA president said this was achievable by redirecting “our minds, thoughts and actions towards the attainment of Justice in our Society.

“It is the only way to get out of our present negative experiences and build on our positive achievements in realising our potentials as a great nation,” he said.

Maikyau, however, said “a people can exist without religion, but they cannot exist without justice” (Sheikh Usman Bin Fodio).

“We must therefore rise above all prejudices to pursue justice. This is only possible when we allow our humanity and the love of God in our hearts to find expression in our relationship with each other as a people.

“This must be our mindset and posture as we all participate in the processes leading up to the 2023 general elections.

“I call on all members of the legal profession – Bench and Bar Ministers in the Temple of Justice, to be motivated solely by justice in our participation in the processes of the election,” he said.

Maikyau noted that the Nigerian public looked up to the legal profession for guidance and direction in the task of the recovery, reformation and repositioning of the nation, adding that the bar could not afford to fail.

“I pledge our unflinching commitment to a sincere and transparent transition in 2023 and beyond, through ensuring the observance of the rule of law,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Borno holds first Independence parade in 12 years of insurgency

Borno holds first Independence parade in 12 years of insurgency

Asaba agog as Obi supporters take over major roads

Asaba agog as Obi supporters take over major roads

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

Ortom cries foul over unexecuted contract for dredging of River Benue

Ortom cries foul over unexecuted contract for dredging of River Benue

Air displays, march past, form part of Nigeria at 62 Independence celebration

Air displays, march past, form part of Nigeria at 62 Independence celebration

Flooding: Yahaya Bello urges FG to declare state of national disaster on Kogi

Flooding: Yahaya Bello urges FG to declare state of national disaster on Kogi

Independence Day: 62 years after, has the Nigerian experiment worked? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Independence Day: 62 years after, has the Nigerian experiment worked? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders