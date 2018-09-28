Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Independence Anniversary: FG declares Monday, Oct. 1 public holiday

Independence Anniversary Federal Government declares Monday, Oct. 1 public holiday

The federal government made the declaration in a statement issued by the Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Thursday in Abuja.

  • Published:
Niger-Delta militants say Buhari has performed better than Goodluck Jonathan play

President Buhari

(Punch)

The Federal Government has declared Monday, Oct. 1  as public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary.

The federal government made the declaration in a statement issued by the Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Mohammed Umar.

Dambazau, who congratulated Nigerians on the anniversary, urged them to sustain President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s efforts at maintaining and strengthening the unity and peace of the country.

He emphasised government’s commitment to promoting national unity, economic growth, social and political development based on democratic principles.

The minister added that in the past 58 years, Nigeria had made a lot of progress and positive impact not only on the lives of its citizens but also on infrastructure development as well as international relations. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Aisha Buhari First Lady reacts to alleged N2.5bn fraud against her aidebullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 Earth Movements FG says these 5 states may experience an earthquakebullet

Related Articles

Buhari President urges ECOWAS to harmonise for consensus candidates at AU, UN
Aisha Buhari President's Wife calls for strategic partnership to end TB epidemic
Osun Governorship Election Buhari praises 'successful' election as APC's Oyetola emerges Governor-elect
Opinion Osun’s Tom and Jerry show, the Lagos broad screen cinema, and the lessons from both
Adebayo Shittu APC refuses to clear minister ahead of Oyo state primaries
Oyetola Read Osun Governor-elect's acceptance speech
Aisha Buhari President's Wife deny release of her ADC
Presidential Election I will beat Buhari easily in 2019, Kwankwaso boasts
Aisha Buhari First Lady bags excellence, honorary citizen’s awards in US
Minimum Wage Saga Sack Ngige now, SSANU National Women Leader tells Buhari

Local

Aisha Buhari bags excellence, honorary citizen’s awards in U.S.
Aisha Buhari First Lady bags excellence, honorary citizen’s awards in US
Opinion: Consolidating the gains of skills development in Lagos
Opinion Consolidating the gains of skills development in Lagos
Workers in Africa's largest economy are embarking on a strike over meagre $50-a-month minimum wage
NLC Strike Presidency summons leadership of organised labour
Workers in Africa's largest economy are embarking on a strike over meagre $50-a-month minimum wage
NLC Strike Banks offer skeletal services in Niger
X
Advertisement