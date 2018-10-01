Independence Day "I know things are tough...Things will get better" - Goodluck Jonathan

news

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has assured Nigerians that the country's current tough times will not last as long as everyone keeps the faith and remains strong.

In a statement signed by the former president on the occasion of Nigeria's 58th Independence anniversary, he said Nigerians have strength in adversity and will emerge out of any tough times by sheer will.

His statement read, "As we mark our nation's 58th Independence Anniversary, my message to Nigerians is that we should keep faith with the vision of our founding fathers of a Nigeria founded on unity, faith, love and hope.

"I know things are tough, especially with Nigeria recently becoming the world headquarters for extreme poverty. But I know even much more that tough times never last but tough people do. And Nigerians are a tough people.

"Evidence of that abounds in our strength in adversity and most especially amongst our youth who continue to make us proud.

"So if I have to summarise my message to Nigerians on this our 58th Independence Day, I would do it in one sentence: Things will get better.

"God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all her people. GEJ."

Buhari pleads for unity

In his Independence Day address, President Muhammadu Buhari urged Nigerians to consolidate on the nation's great legacy and work together to ensure its progress for the greater good of everyone .

He also praised his administration for making strides in its anti-corruption war, noting that he has created an enabling environment for local and foreign investment in Nigeria.

He praised Nigerian youths and highlighted their important role in nation-building, and promised to continue to work tirelessly to promote, protect and preserve a united, peaceful, prosperous and secure Nigeria.