Independence Day: President Buhari to address nation Saturday

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday, address the nation as part of activities commemorating the 62nd Independence Anniversary of the country, at 7.00am.

President Muhammadu Buhari in New York.
President Muhammadu Buhari in New York.

He said: ”Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

