In a statement on Wednesday, Gbajabiamila said Nigeria has come a long way and has overcome many challenges in the past 60 years, noting that “things are going to get better.”

The speaker paid glowing tributes to Nigeria’s heroes, who made sacrifices for the country to become what it is today.

Amidst myriad of challenges, Gbajabiamila said Nigerians are the ones that will save the country and help it to attain lofty heights.

“We all love our country Nigeria. Yet the truth is that our country has not always lived up to our expectations, and sometimes, it is hard not to be overcome by despair about the fact of where we are and the perils on the horizon.

“I want you to know that things are going to get better.

“I hold in my heart the abiding truth that there is nothing wrong with our country that cannot be fixed by what is right about our country, and there is nothing more righteous about Nigeria than its people.

“We are the ones who will save ourselves to attain the lofty heights of our national anthem and make for our children a nation where peace and justice reign,” he said.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker of the house, Rep. Ahmed Wase, called on Nigerians to seek for peace and unity among themselves to engender sustainable growth and development of the country.

According to the him, with unity, Nigeria’s diversity is a potential tool to enhance massive development which can in turn make the nation the envy of its peers globally.

He said Nigeria can surmount its current problem if the citizens are united, adding that the country needs more unity now more than ever.

Also, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians as the nation marks her 60th Independence anniversary, describing the ordinary Nigerian citizens as “the true heroes of our nationhood”.

In a statement signed by the Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, the lawmakers called for more commitment from leaders at all levels in the task of nation building.

“We commend Nigerians for their perseverance and commitment in all spheres of life towards the unity, stability and development of the nation despite the prevailing economic, political and security challenges they face.

“As we celebrate our nation’s landmark 60th independence anniversary, we must commend our citizens across board, for their commitment toward a united Nigeria, despite all odds.

“Over the years, our citizens have, in the face of political, economic, religious and security challenges, demonstrated an unmatched resilience toward the unity and survival of our nation.

“We urge a redoubling of this sense of unity and love among our compatriots,” the lawmakers said.