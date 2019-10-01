The Ebony Government said that it disbursed N24 million to widows and the elderly as a way of marking the 59th Independence Anniversary.

Mr Samuel Okoronkwo, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Commissioner, stated this during a party organised for widows and elderly people in Abakaliki on Monday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party was held to mark Nigeria’s 59th independence and the 23rd anniversary of the state’s creation.

Okoronkwo said that no fewer than 500 persons made up of widows and elderly persons benefited from the gesture.

“They are happy with the David Umahi-led government, this is our own way of touching the lives of the widows and the elderly during this period,” he said.

Also speaking, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali described the state government’s gesture as commendable saying, “widows and the elderly are a critical part of the society.”

“This support will make this category of persons feel belonged and loved, it will have a lasting effect on the widows and elders,” he said.