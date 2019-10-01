President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerians to exercise caution and mutual respect with their behaviour on social media.

While delivering his Independence Day address on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, the president said the abuse of technology through hate speech and other divisive behaviour will not be tolerated by his government.

The 76-year-old said Nigerians must never give room for hatred and distrust to grow through their conduct on social media, and that they must tread on the path of peace at all times.

He said, "Whilst we uphold the constitutional rights of our people to freedom of expression and association, where the purported exercise of these rights infringes on the rights of other citizens or threatens to undermine our national security, we will take firm and decisive action.

"In this regard, I reiterate my call for all to exercise restraint, tolerance and mutual respect in airing their grievances and frustrations.

"Whilst the ongoing national discourse on various political and religious issues is healthy and welcome, we must not forget the lessons of our past – lessons that are most relevant on a day such as this.

"The path of hatred and distrust only leads to hostility and destruction."

Buhari's administration has been accused several times of attempting to suppress free speech, and authoritarian in stifling dissent.

Omoyele Sowore, one of Buhari's opponents in the 2019 presidential election, was arrested in August after he called for nationwide protests against his government's performance.

The Department of State Services (DSS) questioned the journalist and activist based on some comments he made on social media, and this week arraigned him in court on seven-count charges including treasonable felony and money laundering.