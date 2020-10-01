As Nigeria celebrates its 60th independence anniversary, a political pressure group, the APC Professionals Forum, has called on Nigerians to support the Federal Government in its efforts to rebuild the nation and take it to greater heights.

The forum made the call in its independence message on Thursday.

It said that though the nation appeared to have missed some opportunities in the past, its potential for greatness were still visible.

The group said that it would continue to play a strong, supporting role for government to overcome the several challenges facing the country.

It said, “With a deep sense of patriotism, we congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the country’s 60th Independence anniversary.

“We commend the contributions of our founding fathers, who with all sense of patriotism fought for the independence of our great nation from the colonialists.

“Despite our numerous economic, security and social challenges within the last 60 years, we have become a powerhouse in the comity of nations and a giant in Africa.

“The potentials of a great and prosperous nation of our dream are still within reach as we journey forward as a nation.”

It also emphasised that the task of rebuilding Nigeria should not be left to the government alone.

“However, the project of making Nigeria great must not be left in the hands of the government alone.

“We call on all Nigerians to continue to contribute their quota towards a united and prosperous country of our dreams.”

The forum also urged politicians to comport themselves with decorum and patriotism at all times, in the interest of peace and national security.