Omede, former Commissioner for Health in the State and past President, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), gave the ray of hope in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Omede said President Buhari and other elected leaders needed the prayers and support of Nigerians to succeed.

“Today has opened another window of opportunity for us all to reflect on our past, present and look forward to a more rewarding future that works.

“Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria, Africa and the world. It is for us all to make it enduring, effective and just by our conducts.

“Our nation should maintain peaceful coexistence and work for prosperity of its citizens.

“We should see our diversity as a huge blessing and must continue to explore available opportunities to make the nation a conducive place for all to live and flourish.

“At this time, Nigerians must put their differences behind and hope for a fresh start of journey into prosperity, adequate security, development and national cohesion.

“Nigeria is our country, we must all build it together with the opportunities that the next four years present before us,” he said.

Omede, a PDP Kogi governorship aspirant in the forthcoming election in the state, said the Sept. 16 poll was God’s agenda to deliver the state.

He appealed to the people to look forward to a better future by putting him in the saddle of leadership of the state.

He pledged to make the state rank among the best in the country by providing infrastructure, jobs and paying workers their dues regularly, ensuring security, making quality health and education affordable.

“As we march towards the Kogi State of our dream, I implore all of us to stand for peace, love, unity of purpose and believe in the struggle for a better Kogi State, where trust and restoration of the real ideals of our dear state will be re-enacted and preserved.

“I call on well-meaning people to be part of “Omede Believe 2019: Teaming for Reality, Trust and Restoration” in our march to reclaim our land from the ugly present to a glittering future of prosperity, hope and peaceful coexistence.”