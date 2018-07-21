In Borno: Police arrest politician on allegations of murder

news

The Borno Police Command said it arrested a politician, Alhaji Grema Terrab, in connection with allegations of murder and inciting disturbances.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, explained this in a statement issued on Friday in Maiduguri.

Chukwu, who was reacting to reports that Terrab was detained by the police, said the arrest was necessitated by the murder and other allegations against the politician.

“The command wishes to state categorically that while it is true that one Alhaji Grema Terrab has been arrested over his role in the offences of culpable homicide, inciting disturbances and sundry other offences, which occurred at his residence on 15th April, 2018 most of the claims in the report under reference are false in its entirety.

“It is worthy of note that Terrab, on 15th April, 2018, organised a political event at his residential quarters, contrary to security advice by the police.

“Expectedly, the meeting attracted large crowd of people. In the course of the event, and right inside his residential premises, one Maina Mustapha Babagana, a 20-year-old welder, was stabbed to death by persons present at the event,” he said.

Chukwu explained that contrary to speculations, Terrab did not present himself to the police to report the incident.

He said that the politician also refused to honour series of invitations extended to him by the police, rather went into hiding.

The commissioner added that the police subsequently declared the politician wanted after due processes.

According to him, the police evacuated the corpse at the politician’s resident and invited those present at the scene of the crime for questioning.

Chukwu disclosed that on April 16, one Saadatu Muhammad Ali, who was also at the scene of crime fell ill and referred to Umaru Shehu Ultramodern Hospital, Maiduguri, for treatment.

“In the course of the treatment, a comprehensive test and an abdominal-pelvic scan were conducted on her at the Jidere Diagnostic and Clinical Services, Maiduguri.

“The result of the medical tests indicated normal-sized ‘anteverted empty uterus’ without any complication or miscarriage as alleged in the media reports.

“She was not released on bail by the police as alleged by the media, but charged to court alongside other suspects,” the police boss said.

Chukwu confirmed that Terrab was arrested by the police on July 17, during a political visit by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Maiduguri.

He noted that the suspect had been charged to court, and assured of police commitment to be non-partisan, neutral, fair and just in the discharge of their duties.