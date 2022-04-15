RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

In Bayelsa, hoodlums stone judge out of courtroom

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Court Gavel (VideoHive - Stock Footage) This picture was used for illustration.
Court Gavel (VideoHive - Stock Footage) This picture was used for illustration.

Justice Nayai Aganaba of Bayelsa State High Court was reportedly stoned out of the courtroom during proceedings in the hearing of a suit on the disputed ward, local government, and state congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

During the stampede in the courtroom, the claimant, Alex Blackson, and his brother, Osom Blackson, were injured.

According to Daily Trust, the Judge was whisked to safety by his police orderly, when the hoodlums numbering 30 invaded the courtroom.

Lawyers were also chased out, while those who came with the claimant were brutalised.

The hoodlums were said to have been provoked over the alleged insistence of Justice Aganaba to hear the suit filed by Alex Blackson, seeking the order to set aside the disputed congresses of the APC held last year, Daily Trust reports.

Following the incident, there was a sporadic shooting at the State Secretariat of the APC as police attempted to arrest some APC chieftains over the invasion of the court by the hoodlums. But two persons were subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of APC in the state, Dr Dennis Otiotio-Odoni, has distanced members of his party from the incident at the court, alleging that the hoodlums were supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“APC has nothing to do with the invasion of the Court. We are a law-abiding party and we have faith in the Judiciary over cases before it. We condemn the act in its entirety and call on the Police to fish out those behind it,” he said.

The party chieftain urged the police to fish out those behind the court invasion.

Condemning the incident, Counsel to the claimant, Barr. P.J. Fawei, described it as a show of disrespect to the sanctity of the court.

Another politician in the state, Hon. Sunday Frank Oputu, has also condemned the attack, describing it as an open show of disrespect to the symbol of the law.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

