Ndoma-Egba, a former Senate Leader and the current candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Cross River Central Senatorial District, disclosed this on Sunday in Calabar during an interaction with newsmen.

The former lawmaker said that the initiative was to attract development to the state by way of expanding and rehabilitating urban and rural roads for easy movement of goods and commuters.

“” I have said this before and let me say it again, whatever road you see anywhere in the state that was tarred in the last two years, 90 per cent of the chances are that they were tarred by NDDC or the Ministry of Niger Delta.

“”I want to be challenged on this. We have roads right from Calabar South to Bakassi, right down to Obudu and Obanliku Local Government area of the state.

“ “If you see any school renovated in the last two years, new roof, new building, new furniture; 90 per cent of the chances are that it was done by NDDC.

“These are some of the achievements we have in Cross River. We remember that once upon a time, the Calabar-Itu Road was impassable, but the road became passable by the effort of NDDC,” he said.

According to him, same goes for the Calabar-Ikom-Ogoja-Obudu road.

He pointed out that from Ikom to Calabar that usually took up to five hours is now a journey of two hours plus.

On the 2019 Cross River Central Senatorial District election, Ndoma-Egba said he was running the election based on his track records in the National Assembly from 2003-2015.

According to him, he attracted over 74 projects within the period under review and facilitated federal employment for over 358 constituents.

He added that he also provided scholarship for 700 undergraduates, organised skills acquisition training, and sponsored the Freedom of Information Bill, among others.

“”I am seeking to return to the senate based on my track records, verifiable records, not promises. I am confident of winning this election because our people are going to vote for someone who can give them effective and quality representation.

“”Some of my projects include the Faculty of Law in the University of Calabar; the Irruan Water Dam in Boki Local Government, the Edor Community Water Project and many others,’’ he said.

He expressed confidence that APC in Cross River will sweep the polls in the Presidential, Governorship, House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly elections.

He also drummed support for President Muhammadu Buhari, urging people of the state to come out en mass on Feb. 16 and vote massively for him.