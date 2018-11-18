Imprisoned ex-Governors get reduced jail terms and other top stories from last week

news

The former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye, and former Taraba State governor, Jolly Nyame, both had their 14-year prison sentences reduced last week.

Both were imprisoned between just two weeks of each other earlier this year in separate cases involving criminal breach of trust and diverting public funds while they served as governors between 1999 and 2007.

During separate rulings by the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Friday, Dariye's jail term was reduced from the initial 14 years to 10 years , while Nyame's was reduced to 12 years with a fine of N495 million.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) disclosed that it has been investigating the Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Dr Moddibo Kawu, and other officials of the agency over alleged fraud involving N2.5 billion .

A week full of legislative drama

The Senate had to adjourn its plenary for a week as it failed to attract the number of lawmakers required to form a quorum on Tuesday. By the estimation of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, less than 20 lawmakers had showed up .

The absent lawmakers were excused to have been busy with performing their oversight functions across the country.

Unwilling to be outdone, the House of Representatives also adjourned its sessions twice last week due to faulty microphones.

The Anambra State House of Assembly contributed with drama of its own as its Speaker, Rita Maduagwu, was controversially impeached on Tuesday and Ikemba Uzoezie elected to replace her.

The 51-year-old kicked against the impeachment and referred to the lawmakers that impeached her as 'rascals' whose actions she branded a "bundle of illegality".

This led to a showdown on Thursday as police officers were forced to fire tear gas canisters to disperse a crowd of protesters who had gathered at the Assembly complex in solidarity with Maduagwu.

In other news...

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Abdullahi, dislosed that around 20% to 30% of Nigeria's estimated 200 million population suffer from mental disorders . That's an estimation of around 60 million people.

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed that 80% of the agency's equipment no longer work .

The Federal Government approved the purchase of 400 Beretta assault rifles to arm officials of the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) in a bid to prevent the breakdown of law and order in prisons across the country.

Troops of 251 Task Force Battalion of the Nigerian Army foiled a suicide bomb attack made by Shaidatu Adamu, a 19-year-old girl, in Maiduguri, Borno State on Tuesday.