Impressive turnout as display of voters register ends

There was an impressive turnout at various wards across Enugu metropolis as the display of voters’ register ends on Friday, November 18.

Some residents, who spoke to NAN, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the exercise.

At Igbariam Primary School centre, Achara Layout, Mr Felix Okafor expressed joy that his name was on the list.

Mrs Jane Ozoh, at Emmanuel Church Primary School centre, said she was happy that she would be voting during the 2023 general election.

At Uwani centre, Miss Anuli Eze said it took her some time before she could see her name on the register displayed.

“It was not easy for me to see my name on the list because the names displayed were not in alphabetical order,” she said.

An INEC official, who spoke on condition of anonymity said that voters were expected to go to their various centres to check the registers displayed, to confirm their details and particulars to make sure everything is correct.

“It is also being displayed on the commission’s website.

“It is to enable the voters across the registration centres to raise claims and objections if any.

“And for potential voters to also draw INEC’s attention to any corrections in their personal particulars,” he said.

