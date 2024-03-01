ADVERTISEMENT
Implementing Oronsaye report will add value to government policies - Uzodimma

News Agency Of Nigeria

On the current security situation in Imo, Uzodinma expressed delight that the security of lives and properties has improved not only in the state but in the entire South East.

Governor Hope Uzodinma [APC]
Governor Hope Uzodinma [APC]

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has declared support for the implementation of the Steve Oronsaye report on the reform of the Civil Service in the country.

Uzodinma stated while speaking with newsmen at the Presidential Villa, Abuja after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The governor said that the implementation of the report would cut the cost of governance and ensure prudent management of the country’s resources.

“All over the world, what people are talking about now; due to exigencies of the economic impact globally, is to cut cost and do a prudent management of resources.

“So, Steve Oronsaye's report, if properly implemented will add value to the current policies and determination of the government to cut cost and be prudent in its expenditure.”

“And this is coming at a time our people are further challenged due to some of this economic policies that has not really allowed the immediate takeoff of good businesses.

“But I think that after sometimes the negative effect of some of these policies will be over and our economy will blossom again.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently adopted the Oronsaye report.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, disclosed this at the end of the council meeting held at the presidential villa, on Monday in Abuja.

He said that some Ministries, Departments and Agencies would be scrapped, merged or subsumed into relevant organisations of government.

Idris, however, said that the aim was only to cut costs and not throw Nigerians into the labour market.

The minister also disclosed that a committee, with 12 12-week timeline, has been set up for its implementation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Implementing Oronsaye report will add value to government policies - Uzodimma

