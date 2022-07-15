RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Impeachment panel constituted by CJ illegal, Makinde's Deputy cries out

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, says the constitution of seven-man panel by the state Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, to investigate the House of Assembly allegations against him is “unconstitutional, wrongful and illegal”.

Oyo State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan. [Twitter/@seyiamakinde]
Olaniyan made the remarks on Thursday through his Counsel, Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

NAN recalled that Abimbola had on Friday constituted a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations levelled against the deputy governor by the state House of Assembly.

The House in June directed Abimbola to constitute a panel to investigate Olaniyan.

It had served the deputy governor with a notice of impeachment over alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, among others, following his defection from PDP to APC.

Fashanu, had also jointly taken the state House of Assembly; the Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin and the House Clerk to court over the impeachment move by the lawmakers.

He said: “We appeal for an order of injunction restraining the respondents from enforcing or implementing the judgment on Thursday.

“This is pending the determination of the appeal lodged against the said judgment.

“It’s expedient that an order of injunction be granted so that the outcome of the appeal will not be rendered nugatory.

Fashanu, however, stressed the need for Nigerians to respect the court processes, being the fundamental principles of the rule of law.

It is no longer news that His Lordship went ahead to constitute the panel in spite of the clear notice of pending appeal and application for Stay of Execution.

“With Respect to His Lordship, the Honourable Chief Judge, as number one citizen in the Judiciary, should have respected the judicial process,” he said.

