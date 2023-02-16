ADVERTISEMENT
Adeleke scraps Aregbesola's OYES programme for his own 'Imole Youth Corps'

News Agency Of Nigeria

Free application forms will be available for youths interested in the new empowerment scheme.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
This is contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, on Thursday in Osogbo.

It said that the decision was taken to reposition the youth empowerment programme inherited from the previous government for effective functionality, sustainability and dignity of labour.

The circular noted that the replacement was in fulfilment of one of the governor's electoral promises in ensuring meaningful and proper youth engagement in the state.

"A new scheme code-named Imole Youth Corps is hereby put in place to engage our teeming youths in the state.

"Application forms will be available for prospective youths in all the 30 Local Governments, including Ife East Area Office of the State FREE of charge beginning from Friday, 17th February, 2023," the circular reads.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OYES was established by former governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, which was sustained by his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, for youth empowerment.

