RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Imo workers to get ’13th month’ salary bonus – Uzodinma

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has announced plans to pay 13th month salary as end of year bonus to workers in the state.

Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@HE_HopeUzodimma]
Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@HE_HopeUzodimma]

This is contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, on Monday in Owerri.

Recommended articles

Uzodinma said that efforts were ongoing to elevate deserving civil servants, adding that all outstanding payment of salaries and pensions would soon be cleared.

He urged civil servants to remain committed to the service of government and try not to be partisan.

”All verified 43, 000 workers without issues will never be owed salaries by this government because we do not regard payment of salary as achievement by any governor, the worker deserves his wage.

“Promotion issues will be looked into as long as the workers remain committed and we want you to desist from blackmailing government.

“Your happiness is my happiness, your sadness is my sadness, your hunger is my hunger“, he said.

The Head of Service, Dr Camillus Iwuagwu, thanked the governor for introducing the automated payroll system, prompt payment of salaries and pensions, provision of free mass transit, Civil Servants Clinic and training of workers.

Iwuagwu thanked the governor for granting the request to revisit the genuine cases of workers and pensioners who, as a result of some problems were omitted from salaries and pensions.

Also, Rev. Philip Nwansi, state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress commended the governor for being workers-friendly.

Nwansi expressed confidence that all those with issues of unpaid salaries and pensions would soon have reasons to rejoice.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court awards N2m fine against Immigration over Odili’s passport seizure

Court awards N2m fine against Immigration over Odili’s passport seizure

Death toll rises to 40 in bandits’ attack on Kaduna villages

Death toll rises to 40 in bandits’ attack on Kaduna villages

Working against party must stop – Iyorchia Ayu warns PDP members

Working against party must stop – Iyorchia Ayu warns PDP members

Gov Zulum releases salary bonus, rice to volunteers fighting Boko Haram

Gov Zulum releases salary bonus, rice to volunteers fighting Boko Haram

Presidency replies opposition’s mockery of Buhari’s visit to Lagos

Presidency replies opposition’s mockery of Buhari’s visit to Lagos

One-day Lagos Gov, Jemimah Marcus seeks more funding for education

One-day Lagos Gov, Jemimah Marcus seeks more funding for education

Imo workers to get ’13th month’ salary bonus – Uzodinma

Imo workers to get ’13th month’ salary bonus – Uzodinma

Nigeria registers 1,368 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria registers 1,368 new COVID-19 infections

Bode George says Bisi Akande wrote his book to launch Tinubu's presidency campaign

Bode George says Bisi Akande wrote his book to launch Tinubu's presidency campaign

Trending

Nigeria's public debt rises to N38 trillion

Nigeria's debt profile has risen to worrying heights under President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

NLC announces nationwide protests in January over fuel subsidy removal. [NLCHeadquarters]

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Customs Intercept Container Full Of Arms (ICIR)

Nigeria soft pedals, may not retaliate on UK, Canada travel ban

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK PM Boris Johnson (PM News)