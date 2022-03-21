Buhari summons Uzodinma, power minister, economic adviser

Shehu said that the president would meet with them separately and be apprised of the latest developments in Imo, the power sector and the state of the economy.

NAN reports that Buhari had, on Sunday, condemned the spate of violence in Imo, in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the police and the home of the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

He pledged to review the security situation in the South-East zone of the country.