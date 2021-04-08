The recaptured inmates escaped from the facility on Monday, when gunmen invaded it, releasing about 1,844 inmates.

The NCoS Spokesman, Mr Francis Enobore, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Enobore noted that peace had gradually returned to the Owerri custodial centre in Imo, following the recent invasion of the facility by bandits.

“The 48 inmates recaptured as at 1550hrs today (Wednesday) increases the number of inmates presently in custody to 84.

“This includes those that resisted the temptation to escape during the attack.

“Among the escapees, 11 were recaptured by men of the 211 Nigerian Airforce Base, Owerri while others either came back on their own volition or were returned by their relations, traditional rulers and religious leaders,” he said.

The Acting Controller General, NCoS, Mr John Mrabure, however, charged all staff members in the command to go after the fleeing inmates and smoke them out of hiding at all cost.

Mrabure read the riot act during the interactive session with personnel attached to the custodial centre, including those at the state headquarters.

He further asked the entire body of workers to braze up to frontally resist emerging security challenges confronting the nation and, by extension, the NCoS.

He expressed profound appreciation to other security bodies in fortifying custodial centres across the county and in ‘Search and Recover’ exercise.

He equally thanked other individuals and groups for their patriotic disposition in ensuring that escapees in their custody were safely returned to the custodial centre.

He appealed for more support in this regard in order to keep the dangerous offenders out of circulation and make the society safe and secure for everyone.