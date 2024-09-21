Imo LG elections record impressive voter turnout, delayed commencement

Some analysts had earlier predicted apathy and low voter turnout ahead of the polls.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents monitoring the exercise report that eligible voters turned out in good numbers at the polling units.

At Owerri, the state capital, and the adjoining Egbu, Irete and other communities, many voters turned out for the exercise as early as 7.30 a.m.

Also at the Owerri Municipal Local Government Headquarters, the main entrance gate was locked as at 8:54 a.m., while scores of people, mainly voters and election ad hoc workers, were seen outside waiting.

At Bishop Lesbery, Irete, Mount Carmel Primary School, Emekuku and Oha Egbu Town Hall, Egbu polling units, scores of voters were also seen waiting for the arrival of materials.

There was also a visible presence of security personnel at all the polling units visited.

A prospective voter, Chizomam Etonyeanku, expressed disappointment that the process had yet to commence as of 9 a.m.

Etonyeanku said, “The process ought to commence early to avoid dragging into the late hours, which gives room for manipulation and violence.”

Another voter at Akwakuma Girls’ Secondary School in Owerri North, Jane Iwuagwu, also said that people became interested in the exercise because of the recent Supreme Court judgment, which affirmed the Local Government’s financial autonomy.

“We are hopeful that whoever emerges as the chairman must be mindful that he owes a duty to develop the rural communities because they shall be accountable for the funds collected,” she said.

Iwuagwu prayed that the elections be free and fair and not marred by irregularities.

NAN reports that normal business activities were seen taking place at some spots on the Wethedral, Egbu, Amakohia, Akwakuma, Orji and MCC Roads, while commuter buses went about their normal activities.

Also, at the Ekeukwu Market by Douglas Road, Owerri many traders opened for business.

At the headquarters of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Owerri there was a presence of heavily armed military personnel and other paramilitary agencies.

Speaking on the security arrangement for the polls, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, said the command deployed adequate personnel across the state.

Okoye assured the residents and electorate of their safety before, during and after the elections.