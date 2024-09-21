ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Imo LG elections record impressive voter turnout, delayed commencement

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okoye assured the residents and electorate of their safety before, during and after the elections.

Imo LG elections record impressive voter turnout, delayed commencement
Imo LG elections record impressive voter turnout, delayed commencement

Recommended articles

Some analysts had earlier predicted apathy and low voter turnout ahead of the polls.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents monitoring the exercise report that eligible voters turned out in good numbers at the polling units.

At Owerri, the state capital, and the adjoining Egbu, Irete and other communities, many voters turned out for the exercise as early as 7.30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also at the Owerri Municipal Local Government Headquarters, the main entrance gate was locked as at 8:54 a.m., while scores of people, mainly voters and election ad hoc workers, were seen outside waiting.

At Bishop Lesbery, Irete, Mount Carmel Primary School, Emekuku and Oha Egbu Town Hall, Egbu polling units, scores of voters were also seen waiting for the arrival of materials.

There was also a visible presence of security personnel at all the polling units visited.

A prospective voter, Chizomam Etonyeanku, expressed disappointment that the process had yet to commence as of 9 a.m.

Etonyeanku said, “The process ought to commence early to avoid dragging into the late hours, which gives room for manipulation and violence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another voter at Akwakuma Girls’ Secondary School in Owerri North, Jane Iwuagwu, also said that people became interested in the exercise because of the recent Supreme Court judgment, which affirmed the Local Government’s financial autonomy.

“We are hopeful that whoever emerges as the chairman must be mindful that he owes a duty to develop the rural communities because they shall be accountable for the funds collected,” she said.

Iwuagwu prayed that the elections be free and fair and not marred by irregularities.

NAN reports that normal business activities were seen taking place at some spots on the Wethedral, Egbu, Amakohia, Akwakuma, Orji and MCC Roads, while commuter buses went about their normal activities.

Also, at the Ekeukwu Market by Douglas Road, Owerri many traders opened for business.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the headquarters of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Owerri there was a presence of heavily armed military personnel and other paramilitary agencies.

Speaking on the security arrangement for the polls, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, said the command deployed adequate personnel across the state.

Okoye assured the residents and electorate of their safety before, during and after the elections.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, had moved to the field to personally monitor the security situation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Historic moment in Edo election with record turnout of senior citizens

Historic moment in Edo election with record turnout of senior citizens

I’m proud of military - Ighodalo says after casting ballot in Edo guber poll

I’m proud of military - Ighodalo says after casting ballot in Edo guber poll

Where are they sharing the money? Oshiomhole defends APC amid vote-buying claims

Where are they sharing the money? Oshiomhole defends APC amid vote-buying claims

INEC extends voting time at PUs where voting started late in Edo election

INEC extends voting time at PUs where voting started late in Edo election

Lagos police arrest stepfather, 2 others for defiling 12-year-old girl

Lagos police arrest stepfather, 2 others for defiling 12-year-old girl

Imo LG elections record impressive voter turnout, delayed commencement

Imo LG elections record impressive voter turnout, delayed commencement

APC, APGA up in arms as missing result sheets spark controversy in Enugu elections

APC, APGA up in arms as missing result sheets spark controversy in Enugu elections

Edo Poll: Benin residents defy rain, troop out to vote under heavy downpour

Edo Poll: Benin residents defy rain, troop out to vote under heavy downpour

Troops arrest 2 gun-runners in Plateau, recover some weapons

Troops arrest 2 gun-runners in Plateau, recover some weapons

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community/Illustration [Pulse]

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community

President Bola Tinubu on state visit to China [Presidency]

Chinese envoy pledges to actualise all agreements signed during Tinubu's visit

Prof Bartholomew Nnaji

Enugu community accuses ex-minister of demolishing ancestral homes in land dispute

Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar

Your days are numbered - Air Chief pledges sustained onslaught against bandits