RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Imo lawmakers ask Gov Uzodinma to arrest killers of 2 Njaba traditional rulers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

One of the lawmakers called for full investigation into the dastardly act in order to identify the “direct and remote causes.”

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State (Punch)
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State (Punch)

The Imo House of Assembly has charged Gov. Hope Uzodinma to take necessary steps to arrest those behind the recent killing of two traditional rulers in the state.

Recommended articles

The house gave the charge on Thursday, following a motion moved during the plenary session by Dr Uju Onwudiwe, representing Njaba State Constituency.

Onwudiwe also called for support for other victims of the attack that sustained severe injuries.

The lawmaker further called for full investigation into the dastardly act in order to identify the “direct and remote causes”.

She further appealed to the government to assist the families of the slain monarchs to recover their bodies and also render help to their communities during their burial.

She also urged the governor to “immortalise” the murdered monarchs.

She underscored the need for chairmen of the 27 local government areas of the state to hold a security meeting with key stakeholders to chart a way forward to ensure security of lives and property.

Supporting, Deputy Speaker Amarachi Iwuanyanwu described the incident as unfortunate, saying the house was duty bound to ensure justice was served.

Also, Mr Ekene Nnodumele, representing Orsu Local Government Area (LGA), recommended that government should take urgent action to reduce criminality to the barest minimum in the state.

Following a unanimous vote in favour of the prayers, the Speaker, Mr Paul Emeziem, ruled in favour of the motion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that yet-to-be identified gunmen, on Oct. 19, shot and killed Eze Anayo Duruebere of Okwudor Autonomous Community and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebinowerre Autonomous Community, at Nnenasa in Njaba LGA.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC deploys 20,000 personnel for Anambra governorship poll

NSCDC deploys 20,000 personnel for Anambra governorship poll

FG reportedly spends N4.5bn to feed 228,646 Gombe pupils in 5 yrs

FG reportedly spends N4.5bn to feed 228,646 Gombe pupils in 5 yrs

Imo lawmakers ask Gov Uzodinma to arrest killers of 2 Njaba traditional rulers

Imo lawmakers ask Gov Uzodinma to arrest killers of 2 Njaba traditional rulers

Sen Abaribe, Peter Obi drum support for PDP’s governorship candidate in Anambra

Sen Abaribe, Peter Obi drum support for PDP’s governorship candidate in Anambra

'Impeached' Plateau Speaker holds sitting outside assembly complex

'Impeached' Plateau Speaker holds sitting outside assembly complex

New revenue formula to be submitted to FG by December 2021 – RMAFC

New revenue formula to be submitted to FG by December 2021 – RMAFC

P&ID scam: Court issues arrest warrant against Irishman

P&ID scam: Court issues arrest warrant against Irishman

Attack on Abuja-Kaduna passenger-train an act of terrorism – Railway workers

Attack on Abuja-Kaduna passenger-train an act of terrorism – Railway workers

Lagosians to pay N6,000 for free COVID-19 vaccine at private hospitals

Lagosians to pay N6,000 for free COVID-19 vaccine at private hospitals

Trending

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

The main entrance of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (Thisday)

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Sunday Igboho walks around the place with an ethnic agenda (TheCable)

Aregbesola believes gunmen attack prison facilities to ridicule FG

Rauf Aregbesola [NCS]