Gunmen kidnap 4 Catholic sisters on their way to mass in Imo

How it happened: The incident happened on Sunday, August 21, 2022, when the gunmen accosted the Revd. sisters on the much dreaded Okigwe-Enugu Road in the State, The Punch reports.

The four victims were kidnapped on their way to morning mass.

Dreaded road: Pulse observe that the said road has now become the hotbed of kidnapping, armed robbery, and other criminal activities.

In recent times, many users of the road have been kidnapped including the Primate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Catholic priests, and other travellers.

You would recall that a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Chinedu Nwadike, was also abducted the Okigwe-Enugu Road last week but regained freedom two days after.

The victims: Meanwhile, the latest victims were identified as sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu.

In a statement issued by The Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate), it was disclosed that the women of God were abducted at the Okigwe-Umulolo section of the expressway.

The statement, which was issued by the Secretary-General of the religious body Sister Zita Ihedoro, urged all religious faithful to pray for the quick and safe return of the victims.

The statement: “sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu are kidnapped.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, it is with great pain that we bring to your notice the kidnapping of four of our sisters mentioned above.

“The sad event of their abduction occurred around Okigwe-Umulolo area this morning shortly after the sisters were on their way to thanksgiving mass of our sister.