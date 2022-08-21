RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kidnap 4 Catholic sisters on their way to mass in Imo

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Catholic sisters were kidnapped along the now dreaded Okigwe-Enugu Road in Imo State.

Gunmen (TheNation)
Gunmen (TheNation)

How it happened: The incident happened on Sunday, August 21, 2022, when the gunmen accosted the Revd. sisters on the much dreaded Okigwe-Enugu Road in the State, The Punch reports.

The four victims were kidnapped on their way to morning mass.

Dreaded road: Pulse observe that the said road has now become the hotbed of kidnapping, armed robbery, and other criminal activities.

In recent times, many users of the road have been kidnapped including the Primate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Catholic priests, and other travellers.

You would recall that a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Chinedu Nwadike, was also abducted the Okigwe-Enugu Road last week but regained freedom two days after.

The victims: Meanwhile, the latest victims were identified as sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu.

In a statement issued by The Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate), it was disclosed that the women of God were abducted at the Okigwe-Umulolo section of the expressway.

The statement, which was issued by the Secretary-General of the religious body Sister Zita Ihedoro, urged all religious faithful to pray for the quick and safe return of the victims.

The statement: “sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu are kidnapped.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, it is with great pain that we bring to your notice the kidnapping of four of our sisters mentioned above.

“The sad event of their abduction occurred around Okigwe-Umulolo area this morning shortly after the sisters were on their way to thanksgiving mass of our sister.

“We implore for intense prayer for their quick and safe release. May Jesus the savior listen to our prayers and may our mother Mary intercede for the unconditional release of our dear sisters.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gunmen kidnap 4 Catholic sisters on their way to mass in Imo

Gunmen kidnap 4 Catholic sisters on their way to mass in Imo

2023:Onanuga, Alake, Keyamo to lead APC Campaign media directorate

2023:Onanuga, Alake, Keyamo to lead APC Campaign media directorate

NDLEA intercepts north-bound 2.3m tablets of opioids

NDLEA intercepts north-bound 2.3m tablets of opioids

Why Atiku’s presidential bid will fail - VON DG

Why Atiku’s presidential bid will fail - VON DG

353 inmates on death row in Lagos– NCoS

353 inmates on death row in Lagos– NCoS

No automatic ticket to heaven — Catholic Priest

No automatic ticket to heaven — Catholic Priest

NDLEA intercepts 249,600 Tramadol tabs at Lagos airport, arrests freight agent

NDLEA intercepts 249,600 Tramadol tabs at Lagos airport, arrests freight agent

Igbo Presidency: Southeast elders identify Obi, consult Sultan, others

Igbo Presidency: Southeast elders identify Obi, consult Sultan, others

2023: Atiku will win only if he can appease Wike - Jang

2023: Atiku will win only if he can appease Wike - Jang

Trending

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout. [nigeriaelectricityhub]

BREAKING: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout