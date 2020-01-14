Mr Francis Abioye, the General Manager, Imo State Zoological Garden and Wildlife Park, Nekede, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Owerri.

Abioye said the directive to probe the incident was given by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr Gilbert Nhanh.

He said that the probe would help to ensure that those behind the dastardly act were brought to book.

NAN reports that the buffer area of the zoo, close to the lion’s den, was engulfed by fire, which destroyed some endangered plants.

Abioye said the fire would have caused more damage but for the prompt intervention of the state fire service.

He said: “We lost several endangered plants to the inferno. We have yet to determine if animals living in the burnt area were affected by the heat of the fire.

“Investigation has commenced and whoever that is found culpable will be brought to book.”