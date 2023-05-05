Imo Govt begins payment of N10,000 to corps members

This is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the organisation in the state, Mr Ugochukwu Orunta, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.

According to Orunta, the gesture was in fulfillment of the Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s earlier promise to prioritise the welfare of corps members in the state.

He added that the improved welfare would help bring out the best from the corps members and spur them to contribute immensely to the development of the state and Nigeria at large.

The statement quoted the governor to have implored the corps members to be dedicated, disciplined and resourceful during their service year.

It expressed profound gratitude of the Imo NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Rachael Idaewor, for the government’s youth-friendliness as expressed in the gesture.

“Gov. Hope Uzodimma has approved and begun payment of N10,000 as monthly allowance to each corps member in the state,”the statement added.

It maintained that the gesture would greatly help the corps members to discharge their duties to the good people of the state.

The statement further quoted a cross-section of the corps members to have thanked the governor for thinking about their welfare.

