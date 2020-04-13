Emelumba, in a statement in Owerri, said that it was important members of the public were aware of the governor’s COVID-19 status.

On further enquiry about the result, the commissioner told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone that a team from the Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) took the governor’s sample on Saturday.

“The result of the governor’s sample was released today (Monday) the governor tested negative to COVID-19,’’ Emelumba told NAN.

He said that the state government wished all residents safe as they observed the stay-at-home directive to contain the pandemic.