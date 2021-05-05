RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Imo government appoints Prof Dozie as Vice Chancellor for Ozumba Mbadiwe University

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The former vice chancellor was sacked for unauthorised announcement and for illegally suspending academic activities.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, has approved the appointment of Prof Ikechukwu Dozie as new acting Vice Chancellor of the Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, which is located in Ogboko, Ideato South local government area of the state.

The appointment takes immediate effect, according to a statement from Commissioner for Education in Imo, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha.

As a consequence, the former Vice Chancellor, Prof Tola Badejo, has been relieved of his responsibilities with immediate effect.

"This is sequel to the former vice chancellor's unauthorised announcement, illegally suspending academic activities in the university for the 2020/2021 academic year.

All students and staff of the university are consequently advised to disregard the unauthorised announcement of the former vice chancellor and return to normal academic and administrative life without delay.

"The government wants to reiterate the fact that Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University (formerly Eastern Palm University) is the second state university belonging to Imo State.

"It is clearly the responsibility of the government to administer the university accordingly. Members of the public, students and staff of the university who may be deceived into doing any business with any authority outside the government, will only be doing so at their own peril," the statement from Ikegwuoha adds.

