Imo government appoints Prof Dozie as Vice Chancellor for Ozumba Mbadiwe University

The appointment takes immediate effect, according to a statement from Commissioner for Education in Imo, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha.

As a consequence, the former Vice Chancellor, Prof Tola Badejo, has been relieved of his responsibilities with immediate effect.

Prof Ikechukwu Dozie named new VC of Kingsley Mbadiwe University (Imo State govt) Pulse Nigeria

"This is sequel to the former vice chancellor's unauthorised announcement, illegally suspending academic activities in the university for the 2020/2021 academic year.

All students and staff of the university are consequently advised to disregard the unauthorised announcement of the former vice chancellor and return to normal academic and administrative life without delay.

"The government wants to reiterate the fact that Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University (formerly Eastern Palm University) is the second state university belonging to Imo State.