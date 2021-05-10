RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Imo Gov Uzodinma appoints statutory commissions, IIRS members

Authors:

Pulse nigeria

The governor charges the new appointees to dedicate themselves to efficient service.

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]
Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1] Pulse Nigeria

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has approved the appointment of the following chairmen and members of Imo State Statutory Commissions and Internal Revenue Service.

Recommended articles

Mrs Julie Onyeukwu—- Chairman

Mr Chinaemerem Mmerenini—- Member

Mr Victor Onyeagoro —-Member

Ugoeze(Dr)Victoria Onyenekwe—-Member

IMSUBEB

Her Excellency Lady Ada Okwuonu—Chairman

Hon Bright Nwachukwu —Member

Mrs Cathrine Chika Njoku—-Member

Engr Alexander Ogbazuo—-Member

Chief Chidiebere Egbuo—-Member

IIRS

Chief Emeka Udegbulem —Chairman

Dr Lawrence Nwaoba —-Member

Mrs Grace Ugwuegbu—Member

Dr Tony Nkemakolam—Member

LGSC

Mrs Rosemary K O Izuogu—Chairman

Mr Chima Keke—Member

Hon Sam Aka—Member

Dr Justin Onyegbosi—-Member

The governor charges the newly appointed persons to dedicate themselves to efficient service and commitment to duty in line with the shared prosperity agenda of his administration.

Announcement of the new hires was contained in a statement issued and signed by the secretary to Imo State Government, Cosmas Iwu.

Authors:

Pulse nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

Adult content site offers Bill Gates 24/7 VIP access for easy “transition into bachelorhood”

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

4 things to do after sex

Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra

Bishop Oyedepo tells Christians not to take COVID-19 vaccine

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Actress Etinosa Idemudia's 8 months old marriage crashes

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”