Imo Gov Uzodinma appoints statutory commissions, IIRS members
The governor charges the new appointees to dedicate themselves to efficient service.
Mrs Julie Onyeukwu—- Chairman
Mr Chinaemerem Mmerenini—- Member
Mr Victor Onyeagoro —-Member
Ugoeze(Dr)Victoria Onyenekwe—-Member
IMSUBEB
Her Excellency Lady Ada Okwuonu—Chairman
Hon Bright Nwachukwu —Member
Mrs Cathrine Chika Njoku—-Member
Engr Alexander Ogbazuo—-Member
Chief Chidiebere Egbuo—-Member
IIRS
Chief Emeka Udegbulem —Chairman
Dr Lawrence Nwaoba —-Member
Mrs Grace Ugwuegbu—Member
Dr Tony Nkemakolam—Member
LGSC
Mrs Rosemary K O Izuogu—Chairman
Mr Chima Keke—Member
Hon Sam Aka—Member
Dr Justin Onyegbosi—-Member
The governor charges the newly appointed persons to dedicate themselves to efficient service and commitment to duty in line with the shared prosperity agenda of his administration.
Announcement of the new hires was contained in a statement issued and signed by the secretary to Imo State Government, Cosmas Iwu.
