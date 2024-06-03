ADVERTISEMENT
Uzodimma launches initiative to boost investment, industralisation in Imo

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Uzodimma described the initiative as one that would meet and rival global standards.

Governor Uzodimma described the initiative as one that would meet and rival global standards.
This facility, situated in Umuowa, Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, aims to ensure that African-made products comply with international standards, thereby boosting trade within Imo.

During the launch event on Monday, Uzodimma highlighted Afrexim’s role in offering locally developed solutions to trade issues in Africa.

He said, “What the bank has just done and is still doing, is providing home-grown solutions to the challenges of trade in Africa and economic development.

“I recall on several occasions that our people were subjected to inspection, and most of the inspection reports have come out negative and brought untold hardship to African traders.

“Now that Afriexim Bank has risen to the occasion and has provided the necessary facilities, from the description that I have seen, the quality assurance centre, it is a world-class facility, and I have no doubt in my mind that any certification derived from there won’t need to be subjected to another examination before the transaction can be consummated.”

He also expressed confidence that certifications issued by the centre would be universally accepted without additional inspection.

“My administration in Imo state — its mantra – is prosperity for all and is anchored along the stimulation of the economy and the activation of business opportunities to boost trade, create jobs, and make our people have tangible lives,” he added.

