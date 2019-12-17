Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, has directed the State Accountant General to commence the payment of December salaries to civil servants in the state ahead of the Christmas and year end celebrations.

Going by the governor's directive, civil servants including workers in the local governments, will start getting paid as the Imo Accountant General is expected to commence the payment immediately.

In a statement signed by Chibuike Onyeukwu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, it was disclosed that Ihedioha also directed the payment of pension allowances to all pensioners in the state and in the local governments, for the month.

The directive, according to the statement, is in line with the governor’s resolve to ensure that workers and pensioners in the state prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.