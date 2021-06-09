Imo CP urges parents to report children in possession of stolen police rifles

Yaro said the command is ready to ruthlessly deal with any person caught with such arms and ammunition.

The police boss, who said this in a chat with Punch on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, said some police formations were attacked during #EndSARS protests last year, adding that many rifles were carted away during the attacks.

He said some of the stolen rifles were used in the recent attacks on police stations in Imo state.

Yaro said, “I hereby call on parents and well-meaning people of the state to report any child in their domain having a police rifle. The police rifle is for police and not for any other person.”

“Many police stations were recently burnt and the rifles they moved away with were what they used in the recent shootings and killings in the state.”

The CP maintained that police in the state would leave no stone unturned to ensure that bandits were dealt with and brought to book when apprehended.

In recent times, gunmen have attacked public and private properties in Imo state including the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Days ago, Ahmed Gulak, former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, was killed by gunmen in Owerri, the state capital.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was gunned down while returning to Abuja from Owerri.

On Sunday, June 6, police operatives in Imo repelled another attempt by gunmen to attack the command’s headquarters in Owerri.