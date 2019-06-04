The facility, according to the new President of MNA, Mr Basil Njoku, is to be located at Mbano Joint Hospital in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo.

Njoku told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that the gesture was part of the association’s contributions to the development of the state through quality healthcare provision to the rural poor.

According to him, the architectural design of the project is being handled free of charge by New York-based Cheever Development Corporation owned by Mr Clement Eze, an indigene of Mbano.

He said Nedu Engineering Services based in Houston and headed by Mr Nkemdi Ohalete, another indigene, would handle the building construction also at no cost to the organisation.

NAN learnt that MNA has been running a number of humanitarian programmes, including an annual medical mission since 2007, in Mbano community to provide succour to the less privileged.

Other projects of the group include a youth/women empowerment programme and a micro-credit scheme for small businesses, traders and farmers, in collaboration with local banks.

The medical outreach, according to Njoku, features minor/major surgeries and other services by combined teams of medical professionals from the U.S. and Nigeria.

He said medicines, glasses and other medical supplies were distributed to beneficiaries during the week-long exercise that costs the association 100,000 dollars (N35.8 million) annually.

The MNA president explained that the funds were sourced from contributions by members and donations from other public spirited individuals/organisations.

Njoku said MNA was also undertaking an “Electronic Medical Record and eHealth Technology” project valued at 75,000 dollars (N26.8 million) in Mbano community.

Among other benefits, he explained that the initiative would enable the medical experts in the U.S. to access patients’ records online and guide health personnel at the hospital in difficult cases.

Meanwhile, the organisation has said it is looking forward to inaugurating the theatre in 2020, lauding the “speed of work” on the project.

In a communiqué from its 19th Annual Convention held in Los Angeles, California, between May 24 and May 27, MNA expressed satisfaction with the success of the medical mission.

“The Assembly resolves to expand the medical mission through partnership with other individuals and organisations interested in enhancing the well-being of our people.

“MNA also resolves to intensify its youth development programme and bring young people into the mainstream of its activities,” the group said.